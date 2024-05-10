Kimbe market vendors receive essential tools

The presentation ceremony featured the distribution of 28 gas stoves and 11 sewing machines to carefully selected women vendors, setting a milestone in the run-up to the opening of the new state-of-the-art Kimbe Market.

The distribution is part of a broader initiative by UN Women, which includes comprehensive training sessions designed to prepare the vendors for the transition to the newly developed market facility.

Community Development Executive Manager, Philbert Vitata, elaborated on the establishment of the Kimbe Market Vendors Growers Association, an entity created by UN Women to facilitate sustainable economic activities and community development within the market.

Mr. Vitata emphasized that the initiative focuses particularly on empowering women, viewing them as central to the market's success and broader economic recovery efforts.

Provincial Administrator Leo Mapmani was present at the event to witness the handover of the equipment. He expressed gratitude towards donor partner UN Women for their crucial support and reiterated the importance of such collaborations.

He noted that the government's close cooperation with its partners was instrumental in bringing about positive developments such as the Kimbe Market, which he described as the biggest of its kind in the country.

Vince Marinduo, President of the Kimbe Market Vendors Association, discussed the selection process for the equipment recipients, explaining that it was based on their active participation in prior training sessions conducted by UN Women and their demonstration of commitment to utilizing their new skills for the benefit of the market community.

Mr. Marinduo highlighted that an Expression of Interest was initially used to identify potential recipients, ensuring that those equipped with the tools were prepared and motivated to use them effectively.

As these vendors begin to utilize their new equipment, they are expected to contribute significantly to the vibrant market ecosystem, thus feeding into the broader goals of economic recovery and sustainability outlined by the stakeholders involved.