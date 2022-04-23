Digicel Cup Comp Kicks Off Tomorrow

The wait is over with the much-anticipated opening round of the 2022, tomorrow amidst all pre-match hype and excitements.

This year also marks Digicel’s 11th year as being naming rights sponsors since 2011.

Port Moresby’s National football stadium returns to live action tomorrow with a double header. First up it’s a clash of traditional archrivals with the two foundation clubs of intercity rugby league going head to head Moni Plus NCDC Port Moresby Vipers and Wamp Nga Mt.Hagen Eagles at 1pm.

Vipers new captain, Fedro Gene during the team’s launch time said they boys are physically and mentally prepared for the season.

Sunday’s main game at 3pm is between a new look PRK Gulf Isou oufit taking on 2021 grand final runners up JPG Waghi Tumbe at 3pm.

Isou coach Roger Laka said they are well aware of what Tumbe will bring to the table but they are ready.

Both matches will be televised live on Digicel TV and PlayGo.

Meanwhile, in Lae , Snax Tigers will host CPG Central Dabaris and PRK Mendi Muruks play Kimbe Cutters as part of the double header at the Lae rugby league ground.

In the Eastern Highlands capital the Bintangor Goroka Lahanis host Kroton Hela Wigmen at Sir Danny Leah oval while EPG Mioks will welcome the visiting Agmark Rabaul Gurias to the Aipus oval Wabag.