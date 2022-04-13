Albert, Tonegato claim Dragons' NRLW Player of the Year Medal

A career season to date provided due reward for Albert whose fan favourite status expanded in leaps and bound throughout the Dragons' run to the NRLW grand final.

The major club honour also caps off an incredible campaign for Tonegato, who additionally won the Dally M Medal (joint with Brisbane Broncos forward Millie Boyle) and the RLPA Players' Champion last week.

Dragons NRLW coach Jamie Soward named back-rower Shaylee Bent as his coach's award recipient.

Bent, who has been a permanent fixture of the Red V line-up since her 2019 debut, produced another outstanding season following her Player of the Year nod last year.

Dragons NRLW Player of the Year Medal

2021: Elsie Albert and Emma Tonegato

2020: Shaylee Bent

2019: Jessica Sergis

2018: Holli Wheeler

