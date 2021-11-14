16yo Manly gun inks record-breaking deal; $900k star’s exit call looms: Transfer Whispers

Elsewhere, the Broncos have ruled themselves out of the race for Reed Mahoney, while also confirming they won’t be throwing an ex-Raider a lifeline.

MANLY’S TEEN SENSATION

All the young gun talk last season was about Joseph Suaalii who got an exemption to play NRL before his 18th birthday, his Roosters teammate Sam Walker and Bronco-turn-Warrior Reece Walsh.

But Manly have entered the conversation with a 16-year-old that’s destined for big things.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, five-eighth Latu Fainu has inked a four-year deal with the Sea Eagles. While the exact price of that deal has not been revealed, he will earn a seven-figure amount over the four years if he meets the performance targets included in the contract.

New Dragons recruit Moses Suli made history as the highest-pad teenager in 2017 when he inked a three-year deal with the Wests Tigers worth $1.3 million.

According to the Herald, if Fainu hits the performance targets and triggers his bonus’ he will beat that figure.

The name may sound familiar. He is the younger brother of stood down NRL hooker Manase and Manly forward Sione — who is yet to make his debut. There’s also another Fainu talent coming through, 17-year-old Samuela, who recently signed an extension to remain at the club until the end of 2024.

The Eels, Warriors and Dolphins reportedly showed interested in Latu after he starred in the Harold Matthews Cup, despite being two years younger than the cut-off age.

But the opportunity to potentially line-up with his three brothers for the Sea Eagles was enough to convince him to stay on the Northern Beaches.

Fainu is expected to break into the NRL around the same time skipper Daly Cherry-Evans hangs up his boots.

Latu recently signed on as an Adidas ambassador and is reportedly the youngest Australian athlete to do so.

But remarkably, big brother, Manase believes the playmaker isn’t even the best of all the brothers.

“I back Sammy (Samuela),” he told the Herald.

“He’s a big boy; I’d back him to be the best of all of us. He grew up playing at half, he’s got all the skills in the world and he’s got the size, too.”

