‘Trainwreck’: Cowboys captain refuses to answer key vax question in ‘bizarre’ presser

The North Queensland captain told News Corp this week he has “the green light to play in Round 1 and that’s all that matters”.

But it’s unclear exactly what that means, as anyone entering a major sporting stadium in Queensland must be vaccinated, and Queensland Health says he has not sought an exemption.

Cowboys coach Todd Payten said last week Taumalolo, the club’s highest-paid player, is “compliant” to play in Round 1. The NRL has not mandated vaccines for players.

Asked about his status, Taumalolo first told reporters on Tuesday: “My medical information, that’s purely because, I’d like that private, so I won’t be answering any more questions about my medical information.”

Then asked about the club’s fans, who need to be vaccinated to attend games, and their requests for transparency, Taumalolo said: “I can’t answer that, sorry mate.”

Asked about whether his status would impact his ability to travel internationally and play in the World Cup, he said: “I haven’t looked that far ahead, and at this time I won’t be answering any questions about my medical information.”

Another follow-up, about whether he’ll be able to play for the entire season - given vaccination rules around the country - saw him reply: “I’ll be playing the NRL season. I’m not gonna harp on about exemptions and injections and what not, so whatever I do to my body, that’s my information but what I know is I’ll be playing Round 1 and that’s all that matters.”

When another journalist tried to get an answer out of the Cowboys skipper, the club's media manager interrupted and said: “His beliefs are what they are, and he’s going to repeat the same thing every time because that’s what he strongly believes, and the club firmly believes that as well.

“You’re going to have to talk to him numerous times throughout the year, I think it’s time to show him a bit of respect for how he’s been treated throughout this situation.”

Taumalolo was widely criticised over the press conference, with questions over what exactly the media manager meant by what the club “believes”.

“This media op was a train wreck,” journalist Fraser Barton tweeted.

Townsville Bulletin deputy editor Chris McMahon said: “Absolutely bizarre scenes, gets put up for a press conference, doesn’t answer questions. Taumalolo might have a future in politics - deflect and stay on message. If I was a shareholder, I’d probably like to know where my $1m a year is going and if it’s a smart investment.”

Taumalolo said earlier this week he contracted Covid during the off-season but temporary medical exemptions for those recovering from the virus are only valid for four months, which would not cover him for the NRL season.

The Tongan international said it was “sad” that his ex-teammate John Asiata had his contract ripped up by the Bulldogs over his refusal to get vaccinated.

“I haven’t spoken to him about what’s happened to him off the field,” he said.

“I’m sad and it’s sad to see him leave the competition.”

