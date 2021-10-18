‘They will not be leaving’: Bellamy puts foot down in blunt warning to Dolphins

While a host of Storm stars may be on the hit list, Craig Bellamy has promised to block any contracted Melbourne players from leaving early for the new franchise.

Bennett, who is expected to sign a three-year deal with the Redcliffe-based club shortly, has spoken publicly about his desire to build a team with a “Queensland look”.

Storm five-eighth Cameron Munster would be one target along with fellow Origin stars Christian Welch, Felise Kaufusi and Harry Grant.

Brandon Smith has also been linked to the new franchise as he looks to make a big call on his future.

Welch, Kaufusi and Smith are both off-contract at the end of 2022 while Grant has a mutual option for 2023.

Munster is still contracted for the 2023 season and the Dolphins may have a tough time securing his signature if Bellamy’s warning is anything to go by.

“If they want someone still on contract, they will not be leaving unless we get something for them,” Bellamy told the Sydney Morning Herald.

“I’m not even sure what they can give us because they don’t have any players.

“We’re not just going to give a player away who fits into our system. And everyone at the Storm is on board with that opinion.”

Whether Munster fits that system remains to be seen, with the five-eighth axed from the leadership group and almost sacked over the ‘white substance’ drama.

Bellamy knows that Munster has spoken previously about the chance to return home to Queensland but pointed out the Dolphins are “not meant to be approaching our players until November 1”.

“If they’re not doing it publicly, they’re probably doing it privately.”

Regardless, Bellamy said he can take confidence in Melbourne’s systems and on-field success as giving the club a chance to compete with any potential offers.

“They [the Dolphins] will have a lot of money,” he said.

“If players are tempted by money, they will be a good chance of getting them. But there are other things besides money for some people.”

Bennett confirmed earlier in the week he would “certainly look” at Munster as a target for the new franchise should he be “available or keen to come home”.

“Cameron is someone I have great admiration for,” he told News Corp.

“Predominantly, the Dolphins will want a Queensland look, but you always have to sign the best players and Cameron ticks both those boxes.”

Munster himself told News Corp in August he was open to playing in the expansion side under Bennett.

“For sure I will consider it,” Munster said at the time.

“I know Wayne would be very keen to coach a second Brisbane team. He told me in Origin camp (last November) he is keen on a second Brisbane team, so it would be a very competitive side if Wayne was in charge.

“It’s a big decision for me.

“The Storm are a great club and they gave me my first opportunity to play NRL.

“I am a pretty loyal bloke and I will definitely give them an opportunity to keep me, but with the new Brisbane team coming along, it will be a tough conversation to have.”

Speaking of tough conversations, Rabbitohs CEO Blake Solly said earlier in the week he is hoping there will be no need for any with Bennett amid fears of a poaching raid.

Cody Walker has been floated as a potential target for the franchise but Solly told News Corp he was confident he had an understanding with Bennett.

“I think over the three years with Wayne it’s never been about agreements, it’s always been about the relationships between Wayne and the club,” he told News Corp.

“We would never want to rely on that agreement and we think Wayne would feel the same way.”

While the Dolphins may have a fight on their hands to secure any contracted Storm or Rabbitohs players, it looks like Eels star Reagan Campbell-Gillard could be heading north.

His management confirmed earlier in the week they will not be taking up his option in 2023 and instead will go to the open market, with the Dolphins “in the equation”.

Source: foxsports.com