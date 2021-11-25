‘I want to play fullback’; Ponga’s sit down with Knights coach — Off-season Central

It has been speculated that Ponga could move into the halves to replace the outgoing Mitchell Pearce, but on his first day back to Newcastle’s pre-season training the superstar sat down with coach Adam O’Brien and informed him he wanted to stay at fullback.

A genuine attacking threat, Ponga has been touted for a move into the halves for years and with the Knights lack of spine options it seemed inevitable.

“There was discussions but I’ve put that to bed,” Ponga told reporters on Wednesday according to Sporting News.

“I had a chat with Adsy and we finalised what I wanted to do and what we think’s best for the team and now I’m pretty settled - I want to play fullback.

“I want to work on my craft at the back I still think I’ve got plenty to go back there so for me it’s about being better in my position.”

The two current frontrunners for the halves position alongside Jake Clifford are Adam Clune, who made the move to the Hunter from the Dragons and has impressed, winning many of the club’s fitness tests.

21-year-old Phoenix Crossland has also been solid in his 16 games for Newcastle since his debut in 2019.

“I’ve had a little bit to do with Clune and obviously Phoenix has been coming through, he gets better every year, I’ve played with Cliffo (Clifford) and he’s going to get better as well,” Ponga said.

“We’ve got some good characters (and) we’re in a position where we want to work hard and be better.

“So I think it’s healthy competition in the halves.”

In a huge boost for the Knights, club legend and Immortal Andrew Johns has signed on as a spine consultant and Ponga believes he will have a huge impact on the side.

“I’ve had two sessions with him already and just from those two sessions I can already feel the amount of detail, and attention and care and want that he has,” Ponga said.

“It’s quite exciting for me and for the halves, the spine, the forwards. He’s going to be awesome for us.

“He speaks for himself and I’m excited to get to work with him.”

