Fiji Govt revokes 'No jab No job' policy

The regulation is effective from the date of gazettal.

“Cabinet on 14 February 2023 endorsed that the Health and Safety at Work (General Workplace Conditions) (Amendment) Regulations 2021 (2021 Amendment Regulations) in relation to the “No Jab, No Job” regulations be revoked. Such revocation will be effective from the date the same is published in the Gazette,” said Attorney-General Siromi Turaga.

Attorney-General Turaga highlighted this will mean those who lost their jobs when the policy came in can apply for jobs again.

He further added they are not looking at compensation for the workers as necessary action had to be taken during the pandemic.