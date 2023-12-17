Work on Yangoru-Saussia hospital starts in 2024

This follows a visit by the East Sepik Provincial Health Authority chief executive officer, Matthew Kaluvia and his management team to see the proposed site in Yangoru and meeting with the Yangoru-Saussia District Development Authority (DDA) Board in its final meeting for this year.

Minister Maru said: “The first phase of the construction of the Level 4 District Hospital will commence after designs are completed and tenders are called and awarded by the East Sepik Provincial Health Authority.”

“The Yangoru-Saussia District Hospital will not only serve our district but travelers along the Sepik Highway and the people of Middle Sepik when the road is connected from Yekimbole to Yenchen in the Sepik River of the Wosera-Gawi District. Our people of Middle Sepik will only be an hour away from Yangoru when the road to connect Yenchen is completed,” said Minister Maru.

“Our people look forward to finally having our own District Hospital with facilities like an accident and emergency section, x-ray and scanning facilities, blood bank, minor operating theatre, dental facilities, and a mortuary including over 32 new staff houses,” added Maru.

He further stated: “I am working very closely with the Minister for Health, the National Health Department, and the East Sepik Provincial Health Authority to deliver this important project for a better and improved health services in the district.”

Minister Maru thanked CEO Kaluvia and his management team for visiting the proposed location of the hospital in Yangoru and for attending the DDA Board Meeting to update them on the development of the Yangoru-Saussia District Hospital.