Work and set precedence, officers told

The officers gathered this morning at the Badili police station for an inspection parade where they were briefed on their performances and what they need to improve on.

Fox 100 commander, Detective Senior Constable Kerry Kaman told officers that the Police department is a disciplined organization where all officers of all ranks and files must work ethically when on or off duty.

Senior Constable Kaman told the officers that Fox 100 had been praised for many good things that they had been doing in their area of operation and that must be maintained.

He told officers that to get promoted the officers must perform their constitutional duties ethically.

Kaman encouraged all officers to fill in their appraisals so they can be assessed on their performance to be promoted.

“I organized such parades because I want to check on my members to see if they are all intact. The only way I can do a headcount and speak to them is through a parade; and I am pleased to see them all present today. I am pleased that many of my members hav been selected for further training,” Kaman said.

He challenged his officers to improve from where they have gone wrong and start fresh this year.