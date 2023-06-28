Women group frustrated over ongoing violence

She shared that the ongoing conflicts have caused immense suffering and instability, causing thousands to be internally displaced and threatening the lives and well-being of countless individuals in the region and having spillovers into nearby provinces and even the capital city as well.

It is calling for immediate action be taken to address this grave situation.

“The escalating violence in Hela is not only tearing apart the social fabric of the region but also impeding the progress and development of the entire country.

“In such challenging times, dialogue emerges as a crucial tool for conflict resolution and peacebuilding. Meaningful and inclusive dialogue has the potential to bridge divides, foster understanding, and create opportunities for lasting reconciliation. By encouraging all stakeholders to come together and engage in a constructive exchange of ideas and concerns,” Kissam frustratingly wrote.

Currently, through the APNGWL Network, the 22 Hela Based organizations work in areas of peace building, health, education, women and youths and children.

Although these organizational leaders are putting a stop to violence in the region, the Hela political leaders have been silent on this issue apart from the Member for Koroba-Kopiago, William Bando, who brought this up in Parliament during question time.

“We as women leaders in this country have decided to have a SINGLE voice that speaks up for and on-behalf of our sisters, mothers and daughters right across this country.

“What happened to the young 17 girls in Bosavi is not isolated, this is happening to every girl across this country whether she’s in an urban setting or the rural communities,” Kissam said.

She stated that there is an unprecedented evil and the level of crime perpetrated against women and girls, which is unimaginable and abhorrent and every women across this nation need to rise up .

“Fix our law and order before talking about anything in this country, fix our law and order before entering into any deals on behalf of our country, before any trips is taken out of our country!” stated Kissam.

She continued highlighting the following concerns that;