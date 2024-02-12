This round of sitting is critical as the 18-month grace period for the Marape-led government has expired and the door is open for a motion to be moved for a Vote of No Confidence (VONC) against Prime Minister James Marape.

A VONC only takes place when a motion is filed before the Private Business Committee (PBC) who must sit and vet the motion to ensure all criteria is met.

According to the VONC process, if the opposition files the VONC tomorrow, then the PBC meets on Wednesday and deliberates on the motion. The functions of the Committee are to meet on each Wednesday during meetings of the Parliament to examine all notices of motion submitted to the Committee under Standing Order 130.

The PBC is comprised mostly governors and is chaired by the Hela Governor, Philip Undialu, SHP Governor William Powi as the deputy. Manus Governor Charlie Benjamin, East Sepik Governor Allan Bird and Western Governor Toboi Yoto are members.

If the motion is filed tomorrow, the committee will check to see if the name of the alternate Prime Minister is listed, if the motion is seconded and if the motion has signatures of at least 12 to 15 MPs or more.

Once the PBC is satisfied that the required procedures have been followed, the motion is then listed on the notice paper. The following day the Speaker announces to Parliament that a vote of no confidence has been moved against the PM.

Parliament is then adjourned for a week and then proceeds with the vote of no confidence after that week.

With this being the VONC process, police will be out in full force tomorrow to ensure opportunists do not use this period to cause disharmony in the city.