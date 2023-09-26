Visa on Arrival Facility reopened

Chief Migration Officer, Stanis Hulahau, made the announcement today, welcoming passport holders from specific nations to access the VoA service at designated ports of entry in PNG.

Mr. Hulahau emphasized that the PNG government is reciprocating the same treatment to passport holders from countries offering similar privileges to PNG passport holders, whether Diplomatic, Official, or Standard.

The VoA facility had been temporarily suspended in 2019 due to the Coronavirus pandemic, which necessitated strict entry requirements.

Under bilateral visa exemption agreements, passport holders from Japan, State of Israel, Republic of Indonesia, People's Republic of China, and all Member States of the Melanesian Spearhead Group (MSG) countries can now avail themselves of the VoA service at Jackson's International Airport in Port Moresby.

Additionally, PNG has inked bilateral visa agreements with the Republic of India and the Republic of Korea, although these agreements await ratification by Parliament before they can be implemented.

"I am pleased that the Government of Papua New Guinea is eventually opening up the VoA facility to selected countries that we have bilateral reciprocal arrangements with, and soon we would be considering other countries who are eligible under similar arrangements," stated Chief Migration Officer Hulahau.

Diplomatic and Official or Service passport holders from Japan, State of Israel, Republic of Indonesia, and People's Republic of China are eligible for VoA for either 30 or 60 days per visit. Mr. Hulahau clarified that the VoA is not applicable to Diplomats and Officials who are officially engaged in long-term contracts but only for those visiting for short-term engagements.

Furthermore, ordinary passport holders from Israel can obtain a 60-day single or multiple entry visa on arrival for short stays, intended for business or tourism purposes. Chinese tourists with ordinary passports, traveling as part of registered and organized tour groups, are eligible for a 30-day single entry visitor visa at no cost.

Earlier this year, PNG's Immigration and Citizenship Service Authority (ICSA) reopened the facility to Member States of the MSG and is now further extending its reach to Japan, Israel, India, Indonesia, China, and Korea, fostering greater international cooperation and travel convenience.