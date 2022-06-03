Vanimo Airport Reopens On June 6

The entire Vanimo Airport Upgrade Project is valued at K70.1 million funded by the Government of Papua New Guinea with support from the Asian Development Bank .

The success and delivery of the Vanimo Airport Project is another milestone achieved to date under the series of Tranche 3 high-impact-airport infrastructure-projects implemented by NAC through the Civil Aviation Development Investment Program (CADIP).

The Vanimo Airport's new terminal building is the second to be opened under the Tranche 3 series of projects implemented through CADIP.

The first new terminal building completed under tranche (3) was Momote Airport in Manus Province, which was opened on April 25.