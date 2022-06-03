 

Vanimo Airport Reopens On June 6

10:40, June 3, 2022
The new terminal building and the refurbished Vanimo Airport Project will officially open on Monday, 6th of June in Vanimo, West Sepik Province.

The entire Vanimo Airport Upgrade Project is valued at K70.1 million funded by the Government of Papua New Guinea with support from the Asian Development Bank .

The success and delivery of the Vanimo Airport Project is another milestone achieved to date under the series of Tranche 3 high-impact-airport infrastructure-projects implemented by NAC through the Civil Aviation Development Investment Program (CADIP).

The Vanimo Airport's new terminal building is the second to be opened under the Tranche 3 series of projects implemented through CADIP.

The first new terminal building completed under tranche (3) was Momote Airport in Manus Province, which was opened on April 25.

