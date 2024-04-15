 

Vandals steal vital ambulance equipment

15:40, April 15, 2024
The St John Ambulance service in Lae suffered yet another theft incident as vandals broke into one of their ambulances parked at the Lae Main Market area on April 12.

An Automated External Defibrillator (AED) crucial for saving lives, along with the personal belongings of dedicated paramedics were stolen.

Momase Regional Commander, Anderson Poumb condemned the act, emphasizing the risk it poses to the community's safety.

Poumb urged the perpetrators to return the stolen AED immediately and called upon the community for support in identifying the culprits.

St John Ambulance reaffirmed its commitment to serving the public despite the setback. A police report has been filed, estimating the stolen items' total cost at approximately K21,000, with the Zoll AED pro alone valued at K15,000.

