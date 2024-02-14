UPNG opens 40-bed accommodation

The thoughtfully designed student accommodation allows more women students to live and study on campus.

Funded by the Australian Government through an Incentive Fund grant, the accommodation will cater for 40 female students including those living with a disability. The facility has lounge areas, solar-heated hot water systems and kitchens.

Australian High Commissioner to Papua New Guinea, John Feakes, said, “Australia is committed to investing in high-quality infrastructure that supports PNG’s objectives to improve education and health outcomes for Papua New Guineans, the bedrock of economic growth and prosperity.”

The design process included extensive consultations to incorporate inputs from women clinical students and align with the national Gender Equality and Social Inclusion policy at the School of Medicine and Health Sciences. It also reduces overcrowding in existing accommodations and will cater for women doing their medical residency. Secretary for National Department of Health, Dr Osborne Liko, at the opening ceremony, acknowledged Australia’s contribution stating that the much needed accommodation will now cater for the growing number of female students enrolling in the medicine and health sciences programs.

Australia has previously provided the university with an Incentive Fund grant to support capacity building in distance education across five UPNG open campuses nationwide in 2001, and a second grant in 2006 for the delivery of specialised training for nurses. Incentive Fund grants support eligible organisations seeking to improve service delivery or provide economic opportunities for the people of PNG primarily through the construction of essential infrastructure. This can include schools, health clinics, business facilities, and market.