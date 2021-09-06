Unitech protests jab policy

The students, who were joined by staff members, walked around their Taraka campus this morning, chanting ‘My country, my choice! Make vaccine optional!’

After their walk, the students gathered around the Duncanson Hall, where they received Lae MP, John Rosso, and Morobe Governor, Ginson Saonu.

When presenting their three-point petition, student representative senate member for postgraduates, Bill Lata, said rising unemployment and social disorder are imminent with the implementation of the “no jab, no job” policy.

“We are making this stand on behalf of the citizens of this country.

“The fundamental rights of individuals for freedom of speech, expression and representation is deprived in its highest order,” he said.

Point one of the petition calls for vaccination to be made voluntary.

The students outlined that the vaccine’s credibility is still in question; COVID-19 mortality in PNG is significantly low compared to the statistics of prevailing diseases like malaria and tuberculosis; and citizens must be given the right to make their choices under section (32), subsection (2) of the Constitution. Under “Right to Freedom”, subsection (2) states;

“Every person has the right to freedom based on law, and accordingly has a legal right to do anything that –

(a) does not injure or interfere with the rights and freedoms of others; and

(b) is not prohibited by law,

and no person –

(c) is obliged to do anything that is not required by law; and

(d) may be prevented from doing anything that complies with the provisions of paragraphs (a) and (b).”

The second point of the petition demands that the Government must order the private sector to implement the first point, which is to make vaccination optional.

The third point calls for the reinstatement of those who lost their jobs because of the policy.

“We cannot name the companies that have executed this ‘No jab, no job’ policy but the writing is on the wall,” Lata said. “We cannot continue to serve the interests of foreigners and jeopardise the bread and butter of our citizens.”

The students have given the government 48 hours to respond favourably otherwise, they will seek support from sister institutions and the public to fight against the policy.

Governor Saonu received the petition and handed it to Minister Rosso, who is also part of the National Executive Council.

Rosso promised to give the PM the petition tomorrow, as he will be departing for Port Moresby this evening for tomorrow’s Parliament sitting.