UBS loan Commissioners call on whistle blowers to give evidence

In a statement issued this week, Commissioners Sir Salamo Injia and Margaret White said following the public hearing conducted last week, April and May will be spent on analyzing Phase 1 of the hearings and preparing for oral hearings of Phases 2 and 3.

Phases 2 and 3 will examine the 2009 International Petroleum Investment Company (IPIC) transactions and the UBS/Oil Search transactions in 2014 and 2016.

The oral evidences for Phases 2 and 3 will be held on June 8th-11th and 15th-18th, 20th-23th and July 27th-30th 2021.

The Commission will deliver its final submission in writing after the hearings are concluded.