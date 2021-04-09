 

UBS loan Commissioners call on whistle blowers to give evidence

BY: Jemimah Sukbat
12:20, April 9, 2021
Commissioners of Inquiry into Union Bank of Switzerland loan and related transactions are calling on whistle blower and others who wish to give evidence to come forward and contact the Inquiry secretariat.

In a statement issued this week, Commissioners Sir Salamo Injia and Margaret White said following the public hearing conducted last week, April and May will be spent on analyzing Phase 1 of the hearings and preparing for oral hearings of Phases 2 and 3.

Phases 2 and 3 will examine the 2009 International Petroleum Investment Company (IPIC) transactions and the UBS/Oil Search transactions in 2014 and 2016.

The oral evidences for Phases 2 and 3 will be held on June 8th-11th and 15th-18th, 20th-23th and July 27th-30th 2021.

The Commission will deliver its final submission in writing after the hearings are concluded.

