Police raided Derembat village and confiscated large quantities of drugs, which they believe were transported by boat from Madang to Manus by the suspects.

While the trio are in police custody, provincial police commander, David Yapu, commended his officers for the good work and thanked the community for assisting police.

He appealed to the community to help police in their campaign against drugs and homebrew as they are causing serious law and order problems in the province.