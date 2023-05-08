Training in PNG Airspace

Recently, as part of Exercise Global Dexterity, two C-17A Globemaster III aircraft from the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) and United States Air Force (USAF) conducted low-level flying over PNG.

The exercise also involved the RAAF using the C-17A to deliver engineering equipment to Manus Province in preparation for construction activities during Exercise PUK PUK later this year.

The C-17A is a versatile aircraft that both Australia and the United States use to deliver critical supplies throughout the Indo-Pacific region, often on short notice.

One of the most important functions of the C-17A is to support humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations. During these operations, the C-17A can land with relief cargo or large vehicles essential for recovery efforts, or airdrop cargo and supplies to a designated drop zone if no runway is available.

The RAAF expresses appreciation for the support of the Government of PNG and the local communities during these training activities.

Overall, the training exercises in PNG airspace provide an opportunity for the RAAF and USAF to enhance their skills, improve interoperability, and strengthen the longstanding military partnership between Australia and the United States.