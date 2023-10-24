Three new LLGs for Madang

The three new rural LLGs are Wanuma in the Middle Ramu district and North Karkar and South Karkar in Sumkar district.

The motion for the creation of the three new LLGs was introduced in the assembly by the Chairman of the Provincial and Local Government Affairs and President of Arabaka LLG, Lalau Kalus Karamuga.

Governor of Madang Province and Chairman of the Madang Provincial Assembly Ramsey Pariwa, following the majority’s approval for the three new LLGs, stated that the creation of the new LLGs is a historic occasion for Madang Province.

The Governor thanked the Madang Provincial Assembly members who attended and voted 21 in favour and nil against the motion.

Mr. Pariwa acknowledged the Member for Sumkar Alex Orme Suguman who had supported the motion earlier to have Karkar LLG split into two.

The addition of three new LLGs brings to a total of 22 in the province.

Women rep Margaret Anut highlighted the need for sufficient funding support to the three new LLGs.

She even highlighted that not all the national parliamentarians from Madang were present at the assembly to pass the motion except for the Governor and MP for Middle Ramu Kansol Harwai Kamdaru.

President of Bundi LLG David Gagana told the assembly the initial stage of accommodating the new LLGs would be a challenge in the respective districts, however, he urged all the leaders to work together in making sure the administrative functions lift off.

President of Karkar LLG Kui Udag welcomed the creation of two LLGs in Karkar.

He said the population of Karkar Island is more than that of Manus province and the move to split the LLG into two would enable proper management of funds and delivery of vital services to the masses on the island.

President of Josephstaal LLG in Middle Ramu district Arnold Warangima said he is happy to see Wanuma being recognized to have its own LLG and not for the leaders in the area to manage their own affairs particularly the much-needed services delivery to that remote and far-flung corner of Madang Province.

Mr. Warangima cited that the borders of Wanuma are shared between three districts in the province which includes Middle Ramu, Madang and Sumkar. Despite having most of its landmass in Josephstaal in Middle Ramu and part of it in Madang, most of its administrative work is done in Sumkar.

Madang MPs who did not attend the assembly to cast their votes for the three new LLGs were Education Minister and MP for Usino Bundi, Hon. Jimmy Uguro, who is reportedly overseas on duty travel, Minister for Labour and Employment who is MP for Raicoast, Hon. Kessy Sawang, MP for Bogia Hon. Robert Naguri and Sumkar MP Hon. Suguman.