Tare asks court to give him time

Mr Tare is party to the court proceeding on the Madang town road works. He made this verbal submission to Justice David Cannings on Thursday 13 January, 2022.

The Acting Madang PA was among others who appeared before Justice Cannings to update the court on the progress of the road works. For Tare’s case, he said to find a new contractor to work on the town’s feeder roads.

He said a contractor was allocated funds to work on the roads but did nothing, and so he has had to look for a new contractor.

According to the court orders that were issued by the Madang National Court last year, he Modilon road will be the responsibility of the Madang District Development Authority. The Madang Provincial Government is taking care of the Madang town feeder roads, while the National Government is responsible for the Beon-North Coast Road.

Justice Cannings, when reading through the orders on Thursday 13 January, said nothing much had been done on the other road projects except for the Modilon Road, which has made progress.

The Governor for Madang has been sick, and was able to come to the court proceeding. Only Madang MP and Minister for Justice Bryan Kramer has come before Justice Cannings to give evidence on the progress of the Modilon Road.

Justice Cannings told the courtroom attendees that he is flexible with the proceedings and only wants everyone to work together to get the job done.

The proceeding has been adjourned to this Thursday 20 January, 2022.

Meantime, Loop PNG later confirmed that there’s been no progress on the road works on the Beon road and the town’s feeder roads.