Students Stranded After Attack

Five students from New Ireland Province, fled the school premises after personal belongings were forcefully removed from them.

Stanley Topolot, a second year student told this newsroom that the attacks happened after the exams, when most of the students had returned to their respective provinces for the holidays.

He said the remaining students on campus were coastal boys.

“They threatened us with guns and took our phones, money, bank cards, clothes and beddings,” said Topolot.

The students took refuge in the home of a fellow New Irelander in Tari, before boarding a PMV bus to Lae the next day.

Apelis Benson, CEO for Education in the New Ireland Provincial Government confirmed that five of the students - one female and four males – are living with New Ireland families in Lae.

He said one female student got off in Mt Hagen, while three other female students are still in Hela.

Mr. Benson said he has since contacted the students in Lae and arrangements are being made to evacuate all of them home.

The New Ireland Community in Lae have also rallied to support the students with essential items for the time being.

This newsroom has contacted Hela Provincial Police Commander Teddy Agwi for comments, and is still awaiting his response.