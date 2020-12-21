Sir Mekere’s funeral to be in Brisbane

Lady Roslyn Morauta and James Morauta advised that their late husband and father will be farewelled at 2pm at St Mary’s Anglican Church Kangaroo Point.

The funeral will be live-streamed at www.facebook.com/saintmaryskpt, for all family and friends in Papua New Guinea to watch.

“Owing to current COVID-19 circumstances, it is not possible to arrange an official haus krai at this time,” said the family.

“However, arrangements are being made for a memorial service in Port Moresby once travel circumstances permit and family matters are completed in Australia. The service will take place early next year.

“If there is an unofficial haus krai, we ask that no donations be made.”