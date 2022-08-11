Sir J Credited For Services To Gov’t

“Let me pay tribute to the generation before us. The founding fathers and mothers of our nation. Some of whom have gone before us, some remain and one who remains none greater than Sir Julius Chan.

“Let me pay a special mention to him as he is the last men standing in as far as the class of leadership that fought for our country’s independence. That define and design our nation’s sovereignty.

“Sir Julius still stands today amongst us, better known as ‘the last man standing’. Today on behalf of all parliamentarians on both sides, I just want to say thank you very much and I want to wish him a long life, good health as he begins yet again another term of parliament, the 11th parliament with all of us,” said PM Marape.

The Prime Minister wanted to place on the Hansard, a sincere thank you for Sir Julius’ long distinguished service to the national parliament and to the country, in many capacities; as a former PM, state minister, as Member of Parliament representing Namatanai and as governor of New Ireland.

Governor Sir Julius Chan in congratulating the Prime Minister, acknowledged James Marape as a very humble man as portrayed by his actions, especially in paying tribute to him as one who is dead while he is still living.

“So Prime Minister you are a humble man and I thank you for visiting me in my home when I was recovering, and the ministers who accompanied you.

“I also want to join the Governor General in welcoming you on behalf of some of the oldies and to congratulate you for such a great victory of unanimously on both sides. I think it signifies the kind of cooperation we will have in this 11th Parliament,” said Sir Julius.