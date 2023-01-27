SHP holds first assembly meeting

The meeting was witnessed by Prime Minister James Marape and other provincial leaders at the Agiru Centre.

Marape was also present to witness the swearing-in ceremony of SHP Governor William Powi, as the Chairman of the Provincial Executive Council.

Following the swearing-in of Governor Powi, he continued the process by officially swearing-in the other SHP MPs, including Imbonggu MP, Pila Niningi, former Prime Minister and Ialibu-Pangia MP, Peter O’Neill, Nipa-Kutubu MP, Dr Billy Joseph and Mendi-Munihu MP, Raphael Tonpi.

Kagua-Erave MP, Maina Pano, who was in his electorate to open a school with the Minister for Finance, Renbo Paita, could not make it to the ceremony on time, so he will be sworn-in at a later date.

Powi when addressing the assembly thanked the Prime Minister for witnessing the occasion.

“Prime Minister I want o thank you for humbling yourself and coming to Mendi to witness the swearing-in ceremony and restoring the confidence and strengthen the partnership between the National and Provincial Governments.

“For us Mendi, it is a special occasion for us as we are not normal as we have issues and problems and with the presence the Prime Minister and other Government leaders, it will strengthen our partnership and confidence.”

The government ministers include, Minster for Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology, Don Polye, Minister for Agriculture, Aiye Tambua and Minister for Internal Security, Peter Tsiamalili Jr.

Secretary for Works and Highways, David Wereh was also present to witness the occasion.

The presence of former prime minister and Ialibu Pangia MP, Peter O’Neill was accepted by all the provincial leaders.