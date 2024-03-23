Security measures for Kokopo market

Though the market facility is not enclosed, it is dubbed as one of the best in the country in terms of having a clean and safe environment.

However, the facility has been targeted in the past couple of years by loiterers who indulge in pick pocketing and stealing, as well as opportunists who use it to disrupt public peace.

The latter has already led to one death and multiple injuries, apart from the disturbances caused to vendors and other users.

The incidents also include school fights where earlier this month (March), a few students were stabbed by students from another secondary school within Kokopo District.

ENB Provincial Market Authority (ENBPMA) Manager Peter Lapim, said these incidents have forced the ENBPMA to look at other options of strengthening security at the facility.

“The idea of putting up a fence around the facility has been discussed and it is an agenda for the ENBPMA Board meeting for this quarter,” he said.

In the meantime, he said a local security firm from the nearby Ulagunan ward has been engaged to provide security at the market while a lone police officer is manning the police post at the market.

“Yes for now we have the local security firm who can work with the police officer to look after security issues at the market.”

When asked about the market facility at Palmalmal in Pomio District, Lapim said there are discussions with the West Pomio LLG to have the market facility management transferred to the ENBPMA.

“We had a meeting with authorities, including the Pomio MP in the recent trip to launch the ‘MV Pomio 2’ ship at Palmalmal, and we discussed the Palmalmal township development plan. I think the current location of the market is temporary as the district is currently reviewing the development plan for Palmalmal,” he said.

Lapim said he has also spoken with the management of West Pomio LLG and the political head, on the importance of the ENBPMA taking ownership of the market facility at Palmalmal.

Lapim said they will still be holding talks with the West Pomio LLG in the coming months to ensure they properly establish the management and administration of the market.

“There is a plan there for subdivision of the township, but I have advised the LLG team that the market facility must be established within a commercial centre,” he added.