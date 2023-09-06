School prepares for exams

After conducting three mock exams already, the school is concerned about the grade 8’s performance in the external examinations; and felt that meetings should be conducted with parents on shared responsibilities to support the programs the school will be conducting in preparing the students.

Mobile phones and peer pressure are some of the agendas that were discussed as how parents can control and assist in the education of their children. Teachers are worried that as they do their part in school, the same amount of time and energy must also be applied back at home.

The school has banned mobile phone use, as a control measure to enhance learning as teachers found out that during classes or free time, students were not using phones for playing games and online entertainment.

The school said last year, 60 percent of their grade 8 students continued on to secondary school and hoped that this year it could be better.

Continuous meetings will be held so that both parents and teachers are kept abreast of updates and have consistent dialogue for student’s welfare leading up to the examinations.

Meantime, remedial classes have commenced for students, scheduled for two hours every Saturdays and Sundays from 9 am - 11 am.