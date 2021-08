However, with customary land, the landowners have all the right to do whatever decision on their land.

Minister Rosso was responding to questions raised by Member for Kairuku-Hiri, Peter Isoaimo.

Isoaimo had sought clarification on the land boundaries between the Central Province and the National Capital District.

Rosso clarified that NCD must not go beyond the boundaries earmarked to them. However, he pointed out that NCD must only develop land that is available to them by law.