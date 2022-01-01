Robbery Suspects Caught

East Sepik Provincial Police Commander Albert Beli said yesterday morning the duo walked into the store armed with homemade guns. While customers were busy doing their shopping for the New Year celebration, the men pointed a gun at cashiers at the front counter and took the money. Security guards went after them and caught them in the middle of town.

"I do not know why the two had to do this in broad daylight when everyone was busy shopping for New Year celebrations. Because they were drunk they had more confidence to go and rob the store and now they are caught. They will be charged (with) armed robbery,” PPC Beli said.

Beli said the police are investigating the matter. He said all the money and property of they took from the store, has been returned.

(The two suspects who are in police custody after being caught by the police. Picture courtesy of Wewak police.)