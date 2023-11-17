Research to protect tree kangaroos

Equipped with state-of-the-art third-generation GPS Collars tailored to the project's objectives, the team encountered technical challenges that underscored the complexities of studying these elusive creatures in their natural habitat.

The research took place in Wasaunon of YUS Conservation Area in Morobe Province, incorporating diverse activities such as Observation, Site Visit, Training Workshop, Assessment, Scoping Trip Awareness Campaign, and Technical Assistance. Unexpected technical issues surfaced with the utilization of the latest GPS Collars.

While one collared tree kangaroo experienced a failure in the Very High-Frequency (VHF) signal communication with the tracking team's receivers, others exhibited detectable VHF signals with downloadable motion data.

This unforeseen hurdle has prompted a strategic shift in the monitoring plans, with data retrieval now scheduled for April 2024, departing from the initially proposed monthly download. Dr. Carol Esson from James Cook University commended this year's team, praising the improved methodologies and equipment as a positive step forward.

Despite challenges, the research aims to integrate the local PNG team’s knowledge and expertise into the project's design, development, and execution, fostering organizational capacity and providing leadership opportunities for in-country staff.

The insights gained from this research on tree kangaroo behavior and habitat use will not only benefit the current YUS Conservation Area but will guide the establishment of a future protected areas network for the entire Matschie’s tree kangaroo habitat along the Huon Peninsula.

Markis Pesco, a project partner from WCS-Goroka, shared, "As a partner who is joining the team to learn from how the whole study is being implemented, I have learned a lot which will be of great benefit to WCS work plan on Goodfellow’s up at our field site."

Tree Kangaroo conservation Program is currently working closely with the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) in Goroka to carry out collaborative studies on the behavior of two different tree kangaroos; the Goodfellow and Matschie’s tree kangaroo.

Additionally, the project aims to integrate local indigenous knowledge with new research methodology, contributing to a broader field of scientific knowledge, and informing a protected area network on the Huon Peninsula. The multifaceted data, combined with existing regional data, holds significant potential to contribute to future tree kangaroo research efforts. Upon completion, the data will be organized in a public repository, ensuring transparency and repeatability for interested parties.

Crucially, the data gathered in this project will support a collaborative effort by TKCP and the Morobe Provincial Government to assess and promote a network of locally managed protected areas throughout the Huon Peninsula, covering four other districts sharing the boundary with Kabwum district.

TKCP expresses gratitude to generous donors, including USAID, whose funding, derived from the people of the United States, showcases the tangible impact of their investment in enabling and improving conservation work through capacity building.