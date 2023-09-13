Red Cross report highlights life-saving support

The report was formally presented by Red Cross Society Secretary General, Valachie Quagliata, and Honorary Treasurer, Janet Philemon, during a courtesy call at Government House.

As the Patron of the Papua New Guinea Red Cross Society, Grand Chief Sir Bob lauded the report for offering a comprehensive overview of the organization's programs and services, spotlighting its achievements, challenges, and prospects for the future.

He extended heartfelt appreciation to the dedicated volunteers, staff, partners, and donors of the PNG Red Cross Society, praising their unwavering generosity and commitment to humanitarian efforts.

Secretary General Quagliata said the report highlights the life-saving support provided to affected communities, particularly those grappling with the effects of climate change.

"In 2022, we continued to prioritize emergency response and preparedness, natural disaster mitigation, and health crises. Given the increasing impact of climate change in our region, effective disaster management has become more critical than ever. Our dedicated volunteers worked tirelessly to provide relief items, shelter, healthcare, and psychological support to those in need," stated Secretary General Quagliata in the report.

Looking ahead, the PNG Red Cross Society is gearing up to host a significant fundraising event in October 2023 to secure funds to sustain its humanitarian activities across the country.