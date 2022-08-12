Rabaul Gets New District Administrator

A handover takeover occasion was held today, 12 August at the Rabaul district headquarters at Kurakakaul. Deputy Provincial Administrator District and LLG Services, Nicholas Larme, district administration officers and senior Human Resources officers witnessed the occasion.

Mr Larme conducted an installation by introducing Mr Mode as the new district administrator and John Vule as the new deputy administrator operations.

He thanked Mr Lapim for his commitment to the team in Rabaul district in the past three years.

Mr Larme urged all officers to work as a team reminding that they have been selected based on merit.

Mr Lapim when officially handing over his duties as the District Administrator said it has been three years working with the Rabaul District Administration since his appointment in mid- 2019. He also gave a handover takeover report.

“During my leadership as the District Administrator, we carried out ongoing projects and programs as well as initiated new ones which are already off the ground,” Mr Lapim said.

The new district administrator Mr Mode acknowledged the hard work and tireless efforts of his outgoing colleague. He reminded officers of the importance of punctuality, respecting government property and assets and to use in a way that will benefit the people.

With his two deputies, Mr Mode anticipates to provide leadership as expected by the provincial administration and also support the new member elect for Rabaul, Graham Piniau.

He made his stand to be tough in order to restore the district’s credibility and regain confidence of the people.

Mr Mode also reminded officers that with the changes in electoral boundaries, Rabaul District must be prepared for it.