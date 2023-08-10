Pundari’s queries delayed impact projects

The Prime Minister only makes statements upon credible advise from state agencies and they are expected to deliver on these announcements.

An irate Kompiam Ambum MP said, “Our business, especially SMEs are suffering, health facilities are running short of essential medical supplies, schools are operating without adequate government support and their operations are impacted as a consequence, shortage of Forex impacting businesses, inflation hitting hard on families, unemployment on the rise and others.”

Sir John’s series of questions is around short term corrective and long term preventative measures taken by the government to help turn the economy around.

“All indications are that the PNG economy is bleeding and current policies including the Connect PNG Policy seems not to be helping in the short term. What steps is the Government taking now or have in plan to ensure the PNG economy is steered back on track?” he said.

“What is the Government doing to resolve the Forex issue in the country and is the Central Bank compromised in discharging its roles independently?

“What is the Government doing to resolve the Puma issue and what is the Government doing to hasten the reopening of Porgera mine and the new Papua and Wafi Golpu project?”

Prime Minister James Marape responded urging relevant Ministers to take not of the questions and revert to Sir John in writing.