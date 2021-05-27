Police launch Corporate Plan

The plan sets out six goals in enhancing community policing to keep peace and strengthen rule of law, professionalism in investigations and prosecutions, improving discipline, rehabilitating police infrastructure, developing human resources and creating and strengthening partnerships conforming to government reforms.

RPNGC Commissioner, David Manning said the corporate plan strengthens the RPNGC’s commitment to rebuilding the Police Force, to better serve the people.

“It is a commitment for us to do better for those who we have sworn to protect and serve. We have to be mindful of the expectations of the communities and stakeholders to whom we are duty bound to serve.”

He said the RPNGC’s vision, as a law enforcement agency is to be a professional and trusted community-oriented police service and committed to achieving their mission, which is securing a safer community in partnership.

Minister for Police, William Onglo congratulated the RPNGC for the successful production of the plan and said the plan will guide the RPNGC management and staff in administrative and operations in the next decade.

“With the implementation of the 10 year plan, we need to take ownership of the plan which will act as a guide to seek increased annual budgets, guide the management to plan and provide more training, and to recruit and train more police personnel.

He said this will allow the RPNGC to increase staff capacity for Family and Sexual violence units (FSVU) around the country with support from the Special Parliamentary Committee, complete roll-out of FSVU in the three remaining provinces without an FSVU, sort out leadership issues and plan for the 2022 National General Elections