Police to investigate bomb threat

Sika issued this warning after a bomb threat was issued at the Wagani District Court yesterday in Port Moresby.

He said police officers take threats very seriously, therefore, tough investigations will be conducted.

This investigation will be carried out to find out who sent the bomb threat and the motive behind this.

“As police officers, we take all threats seriously and that was why police units were assigned to respond to them. I want to warn people with criminal intentions who are doing that to be careful. You will soon be exposed and the law will deal with you,” he said.

Sika thanked the Dog and Sector Patrol Units for the quick response to conduct search and assist clear the court area.

Meanwhile Sika called on people who are vending in public office areas and unauthorized marketplaces to have some respect for the office area and the public streets.

“I also want to warn people whom are doing marketing at public office to respect these areas and keep them clean.

“Security guards assigned to provide security at these locations must be serious with their job and not to allow these vendors at the public spaces which are not authorized marketplaces,” he said.

He said marketing in unauthorized public places allows thugs who are hanging around to snatch bags from people.