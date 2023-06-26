PNG students’ transformative exchange

The program, now in its 13th year, aims to identify and nurture the next generation of dedicated and passionate leaders in PNG. These 11 outstanding individuals were chosen out of 300 applicants for their potential after undergoing a rigorous selection process.

As part of the program, the Archer Leaders embarked on a life-changing educational exchange in Australia. From June 10th to 21st, they engaged in a series of enriching experiences that not only enhanced their leadership and professional skills but also strengthened the important relationship between Australia and PNG.

During their 12-day visit, the Archer Leaders had the opportunity to partake in work experiences at leading Australian organizations, including visits to 7 News hosted by Sharyn Ghidella and NSW Parliament House, where they met with Kobi Shetty, a Greens Member.

They also attended leadership workshops hosted by Terri Soller from Conversus Leaders and had insightful discussions with esteemed professionals such as, Rachel Mason Nunn from Equity Economics, Rory Butler from Avista Strategy, Helen Hamilton-James from Deloitte, George Newhouse from the National Justice Project, Mihai Sora from the Lowy Institute and Ian Kemish AM (Chair of KTF).

The exchange program aimed to showcase the potential of young leaders and underscore the importance of cross-cultural exchange in shaping a brighter future.

It highlighted the transformative power of education, leadership, and life-changing experiences for individuals, communities, and the global landscape.

Latifa Jonathan, a Bachelor of Law at the University of PNG, expressed her gratitude and personal growth during the exchange trip.

"The Archer Leadership Exchange Program taught me more about myself and my leadership style in 12 days than I ever learnt in four years of university.

“It has exposed me to new perspectives, new mindsets, new food and amazing people and connections. This exchange trip has equipped me and prepared me to see leadership through a different lens, and I'm ready to bring the best version of my leadership style to my peers, university, and community in PNG,” said Latifa.

Dr. Genevieve Nelson, CEO of KTF, expressed her appreciation for the transformative nature of the exchange program.

"The exchange programme to Australia was transformational! We witnessed so many moments of 'firsts' and focused on broadening perspectives, networks, and experiences by introducing the young leaders to new people and organizations working innovatively on the frontline of some of society's most challenging issues.

“We are so grateful to every individual and organization who made the experience 'one of a kind!'"