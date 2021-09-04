PNG Nurses Executives Sworn In

The he PNG Nurses Association General Secretary, Gibson Siune and President Frederick Kebai witnessed the swearing-in at the Port Moresby General Hospital (PMGH) Thursday.

PMGH Head Nurse, Sr. Carol Hosea, during the swearing-in of the executives thanked the Association for fighting on behalf of the nurses for their employment benefits, which they are now enjoying.

“The more work we do, we will be compensated more for what we do and we live that to the association. But for us all the patients need us and they need the value that we can provide to them,” said Sr. Carol.

The incoming President for Port Moresby Branch, Fred Aloma expressed his intention to be a leader to the 400-plus nurses working in Port Moresby. He intends to talk and negotiate to get understanding with other stakeholders taking a sector wide approach.

“Many times we may think that these type of unions is to get something all the time. But no, sometimes we can give something back and can provide alternatives and that’s my vision and I will provide leadership,” Mr Aloma said.

President of PNGNA, Frederick Kebai said the Port Moresby branch is the largest and strategic in the country with nearly 1000 financial members. He cautioned the newly sworn-in executives to be mindful of that.

“POM branch is an important branch in the country. Because anything that we move here will have an impact down the line and it will have an impact throughout the country,” Mr Kebai said.

Union General Secretary, Gibson Siune said the Department of Health is a complexed department to deal with therefore a union is essential to represent the members in negotiations with the government.