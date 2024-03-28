PNG Circus with bigger plans

Program Director and Founder Fazilah Bazari is confident that they will put on a great show in April that will also help them raise some funds for future shows.

“What we are aiming and hope is going to happen, is if we can get some money from this show we want to invest in a Circus carnival for the whole month in November and December during the school holidays.

“We want to work with Tourism Promotion Authority (TPA) to promote others in the country and overseas to come for the event. I had this idea to bring this here in PNG and I’m hoping we do a big circus carnival and incorporate all the different performers from stand-up comedians all over the country, local bands and a whole big music carnival and it will be at a place that is safe like Adventure Park or Nature Park,” said Bazari.

In the meantime, the members of the Circus are hard at work to ensure funds are available for their next big show.

“If anyone is interested to do this with us, please come and we can collaborate to do this great big circus for PNG and if that’s successful we can do a roadshow throughout the country and overseas as well”, Bazari continued.

Bazari shared that Active City Development Program continues to play a support role and help out whenever they can.

“I am so proud to say that PNG Circus is now an entity of its own, run and managed by the young people in the PNG Circus and one of the aims of the program is to actually train the young people and make sure they stand on their own. They start managing on their own and all of us that are mentors’ step aside and stay in the background and continue to give that support,” she concluded.