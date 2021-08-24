PNG, ABG ICT Depts. MoU

This NEC approved decision no. 101/2021 signifies the drawdown of powers in accordance with the Sharp Agreement signed on 13 May 2021, which ensures the National Government and ABG consult to implement ongoing transition plans.

ABG Minister for TSTCA, Dr. Joseph Kim Suwamaru said the MoU signing marks a critical phase as both governments move forward.

He said, “I cans sense the credibility, the trustworthiness of the Papua New Guinea Government to take this step forward.”

“We want to develop this sector with the assistance of Papua New Guinea Government in the area of policy, regulatory sector and we can use the good landscape to grow the sector that will drive the development of Bougainville,” he added.

The MoU will facilitate the regular exchange of visits at leaders’ level to consolidate and foster the partnership to growing the ICT sector in Bougainville and acknowledges that Bougainville has legacy ICT infrastructure, connectivity, regulatory and manpower issues that need to be audited.

The ICT Ministry will not only ensure the rollout of infrastructure and services but also prepare Bougainville to take over powers and functions according to the Sharp Agreement and the Constitution of PNG and other related laws.

ICT Minister Timothy Masiu thanked his department for developing the framework for the MoU. He also stated that he believes firmly in what the department needs to do to ensure that Bougainville makes a smooth transition.

He thanked Dr. Suwamaru for his personal leadership and technical competence, and assured that the Government of Papua New Guinea stands ready to extend necessary support to enable him to carry out the ABG’s ICT-related powers and functions.