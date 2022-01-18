PNG’s K1.4b Road Infrastructure Program

The largest cut of K400 million is for the Yalu Bridge to Nadzab four-lane highway in Morobe Province. The second largest cut of K164 million has been allocated to the upgrade of the Imulima Bridge to Moreguina stretch on the Magi Highway of Central Province. It will eventually link up with Milne Bay. Other projects include the Halimbu-Koroba road in Hela, sealing of Daru Town roads and sealing of Kiunga-Tabubil Highway in Western, which will ultimately lead on to remote Telefomin in West Sepik.

Momase Region

K400m - Yalu Bridge to Nadzab Four-Lane Highway stretch;

K159m - Ramu-Madang stretch of Ramu Highway;

K147.5m - first stretch of Wewak-Vanimo Highway up to Aitape;

K66m - Bulolo Highway resealing;

Southern Region

K164 million - upgrade of Imulima Bridge to Moreguina stretch of Magi Highway;

K70 million - Bautauma to Imulima Bridge section of Magi Highway;

K50 million - sealing of Kiunga-Tabubil Highway in Western; and

K15 million - sealing of Daru Town roads;

Highlands Region

K80 million - sealing of Halimbu-Koroba Road in Hela;

NGI

K138.5 million - New Britain Highway Kimbe to Kokopo;

K115.9 million - Momote Airport to West Coast Road in Manus;

PM Marape was pleased to say that there is already road access into remote places like Maramuni in Enga, Karamui in Chimbu, Simbai in Madang and Finschhafen in Morobe.

Prime Minister said there was oil and gas available since 1990 but the landowners of Hides and Kutubu were consumed by dust as the roads were not done.

“This is the first sealing of road for power, oil and gas. Plis mekim gut,” said PM Marape.