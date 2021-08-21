PM: Workplace Safety Is Paramount

Prime Minister James Marape said this in Parliament during Questions Without Notice when he was responding to Opposition Leader Belden Namah who asked what the Government’s position was on company-imposed COVID-19 vaccinations such as in mining companies and those observing strict health and safety standards.

“What is your government’s position on company compulsory vaccination? This is against the right to freedom,” the Opposition Leader said.

“Our human right is fundamental, but you must also know that this right is also a qualified right. You must exercise your right within the context of the right of another person next to you,” said PM Marape.

“The other person who is operating in the same space as you, who sits on the same plane with you, who works in the workspace with you, who shares the same public space with you; that person also has the same right to be protected from COVID-19.

“Workplace safety is important, not only for COVID-19 but in all areas. If you go into a mining company, for example, you must follow the safety requirement of that workplace. Responsibility for what is good for them, we have passed this back to them. This is not something we are making up or are being secretive about.

“I understand fully and I am among those who subscribe to fundamental rights, but that right is a qualified right within the context of our responsibility.”

Prime Minister Marape continued to reiterate Government stand, something he has been doing over the past weeks on vaccination in PNG.

“Our policy on vaccination is clear: Vaccination is not compulsory. But the responsibility is on the Government to make vaccination available throughout the country, knowing that COVID-19 is a real threat.

“For us in Parliament, one Member of Parliament has already died. So is a staff member of Parliament. When we look at the number of deaths in the country and across the world, COVID-19 is a real threat.

“We will not be a responsible government if we do not act. Vaccination is available; four of them approved by the World Health Organisation.

“Fiji for instance has compulsory vaccinations but not us. But the companies have their right; they operate on the companies Act; they also operate under the Health & Safety Act. They have the right to decide what is safe for their companies,” the Prime Minister said.

Environment and Conversation Minister, Wera Mori, interjecting with a Point of Order, added to the clarification for the Opposition Leader:

“With due respect to the Leader of the Opposition: if he had listened carefully he would have heard that the Prime Minister had adequately answered the question. In any mining setting, of which I have been a part of for over two-and-a-half decades, mine safety takes precedence over any other issues. No one including the Queen of England will compromise mine safety.

The Member for Ijivitari, Richard Masere added: “Companies have company policies. I do not know when companies impose company policies on things such as the chewing of betelnut and smoking. We do not raise it on this floor of Parliament. This is important to protect their employees and customers from lawsuits.”