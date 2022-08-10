PM Suggests One Ministry For Police, CS

PM Marape said, “If you are a lawbreaker of our country, you are an enemy of our country. We must use the appropriate pathways for dispute resolutions. We want you to use the village courts, district courts, national and supreme courts. We must strengthen the judiciary system, and the reward system for our judiciary.”

The Prime Minister said the government would look at the country’s discipline forces closely and work on instilling discipline back to the command structures.

“We want to build a simplified but workable reward system within the law enforcement teams to ensure that we attract the best people and build loyalty. We must build prison industries.

“This concept will be deployed in all our Correctional Service institutions to build skill sets within the prison population, and incentivize prison term on the basis of skills and good behaviour,” said PM Marape.

He said the government would also look at partnering prisons for juvenile centres.

“It must be a place of lodging. Children who are homeless can go and stay there. They work and they get a second chance education provided for them.

“This redefines the role of correctional services to not just administer penalties and corrective behavior but to also build technical skills and provide second opportunities for offenders and those who do not have a home to go to,” said PM Marape.