PM returns to PNG

He was welcomed back by Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Trade Soroi Eoe, who had been acting in the Prime Minister’s position.

The PM held a press conference early Sunday morning, to express his privilege of attending such as important meeting with other world leaders, and to express his gratitude to Minister Eoe for overseeing the country’s affairs while he was away.

Minister Eoe said it was his honor and privilege to have acted in the role of Prime Minister, overseeing a number of important matters while the PM was away.

He went on to thank other ministers who had provided support to his Acting PM role, for the past 12 days.

Prime Minister James Marape said he is happy with the outcome of his visit to the United States. He went on to recap on the number of activities he attended to, while in New York.

At the end of his public address, the Prime minister expressed his sorrow at the passing of a national legend and a founding father of Papua New Guinea the Late Sir Pita Lus, who was a pioneering member of the PANGU Pati. PM Marape said he was privileged to have shared some last moments with Sir Pita, during the 46th independence anniversary.

PM Marape also expressed his condolence at the passing of the Late Sir Silas Atopare, the 7th Governor-General of PNG.