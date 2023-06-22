 

PM Marape invites ICRC to Tari Pori

BY: Loop Author
12:51, June 22, 2023
81 reads

Prime Minister James Marape has invited the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to establish office within his Tari Pori electorate in Hela Province.

Given that his Tari-Pori electorate serves as the sole service center in Hela Province, it attracts individuals affected by tribal conflicts from neighboring provinces seeking services such as policing and healthcare.

Furthermore, Marape also proposed leveraging the Hope Institute, which supports women and children affected by violence, as a platform for collaboration with churches and the ICRC in Hela.

Addressing the long-lasting trauma experienced by individuals affected by tribal conflicts, the Prime Minister emphasised the necessity of providing support and resources for essential counseling services.

These services would focus on surviving armed conflicts and facilitating the reintegration of affected individuals into society.

In addition, Prime Minister Marape offered to send church workers to receive conflict resolution training from the ICRC office in Mt Hagen.

Equipped with this training, these individuals can help resolve disputes amicably and peacefully, avoiding resorting to violence.

Tags: 
International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC)
Tari Pori electorate
PM James Marape
Author: 
loopauthor
  • 81 reads