PM Marape invites ICRC to Tari Pori

Given that his Tari-Pori electorate serves as the sole service center in Hela Province, it attracts individuals affected by tribal conflicts from neighboring provinces seeking services such as policing and healthcare.

Furthermore, Marape also proposed leveraging the Hope Institute, which supports women and children affected by violence, as a platform for collaboration with churches and the ICRC in Hela.

Addressing the long-lasting trauma experienced by individuals affected by tribal conflicts, the Prime Minister emphasised the necessity of providing support and resources for essential counseling services.

These services would focus on surviving armed conflicts and facilitating the reintegration of affected individuals into society.

In addition, Prime Minister Marape offered to send church workers to receive conflict resolution training from the ICRC office in Mt Hagen.

Equipped with this training, these individuals can help resolve disputes amicably and peacefully, avoiding resorting to violence.