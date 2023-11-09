Philp leaves PNG

This marks the conclusion of a tenure that has significantly contributed to the strengthening of bilateral ties between Australia and Papua New Guinea.

Prime Minister James Marape commended Mr Philp for his four years of exceptional service to PNG. He expressed his heartfelt appreciation to the outgoing Australian High Commissioner for his immensely productive four-year tenure in PNG.

During his tenure, Mr Philp demonstrated remarkable commitment by visiting all 22 provinces of Papua New Guinea and presiding over the inauguration of numerous projects of national significance. His efforts have been pivotal in cultivating stronger diplomatic relations between the two nations.

Prime Minister Marape said, "Australia-Papua New Guinea relations have greatly flourished over the past four years, thanks to Mr Philp's stewardship, a contribution for which the nation is profoundly grateful. This includes substantial Australian support to our national budget.

"For the first time in the 48 years since Papua New Guinea gained its independence from Australia, an Australian Government and Prime Minister have addressed all outstanding issues between our countries. Australian Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, visited PNG in January, addressing our Parliament and paying respects at the burial site of Sir Michael Somare in Wewak. This was followed by the highly successful 29th Australia–PNG Ministerial Forum held in Canberra in February.

"Papua New Guinea extends its deep appreciation to the Australian Government for its support of our aspiration to become the 18th team in the Australian NRL. All of these milestones and more have been achieved during Mr Philp's tenure as the Australian High Commissioner."

Prime Minister Marape affirmed that the enduring relationship between Australia and PNG remains remarkably strong and unique. He expressed confidence that this partnership will continue to thrive in the future.

PM Marape extended a warm invitation to Mr Philp, assuring him that he will always have a home in Papua New Guinea, and is welcome to return at any time