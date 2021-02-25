Parliament Clerk presents vehicle funding to BHOR

Clerk of the Bougainville House of Representatives Robert Tapi received the cheque in Buka, in the Autonomous Region of Bougainville (AROB) this week.

Mr Aufa said the presentation was a legacy initiative of the Office of the Speaker of Parliament and an outstanding commitment which has now been honoured, following the signing of the Parliamentary Partnership (Twinning) Agreement between the two parliaments in Arawa, earlier this month.

He said, “This presentation is the parliamentary partnership at work.”

Mr Aufa who has been an official observer at BHOR’s first parliamentary session for the year was invited by the Speaker Simon Pentanu.

“This is the first for a Clerk of Parliament to sit in on a BHOR sitting,” Mr Aufa said.

“I am impressed with the engaging and passionate debate by the representatives on matters of public importance.”

Apart from this, Mr Aufa has also met with Clerk Tapi during the week, discussing ways to foster capacity building, legislative excellence and exploring modern technology to encourage communication amongst other key agendas.

Accompanied by a team of Parliamentary Service officers, Mr Aufa also had an opportunity to visit the various sections and divisions of the BHOR to get acquainted with the role, function and systems of the institution and offer any consultative support where needed.

Meanwhile, the work programme for 2021-2026 for both parliaments under the agreement is continuing with plans to hold a ratification workshop at the end of next month.