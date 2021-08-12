Parliament Awaits Land Boundaries Review

Prime Minister James Marape has clarified that some electorates have more population than other districts in the country, which is unfair in terms of service delivery.

He also gave an example as the Talasea District, which have more than 250,000 people compare to some electorates like Rabaul with only 30,000 people.

The Prime Minister Marape gave an undertaking that upon the review from the Electoral Boundaries Commission, Parliament will then decide and allow the due process to follow.

He said the 2022 General Election dates are set and will be conducted on time as per the dates.