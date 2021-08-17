Park Saga A Legacy Issue

He was responding to concerns raised by east Sepik Governor Allan Bird, who queried whether it was possible to overturn decision made in the past to award a business license to a company for the area of land in Boroko, used for recreational purposes.

“This issue is the result of the actions of past governments that we are trying to rectify today. This issue was done in 1991. This happened 30 years ago and there are many parts to the issue.”

Minister Rosso said originally, the government gave portion 2192 to the TST Group in exchange for their land at 3 mile that was used for the hospital extension.

“The government, at that time, in its wisdom, grated a business lease to a company associated with the TST group called Boy Consultancy Limited. This company later changed its name to City Centre [Capital Centre] Limited. From then until now, NCDC was not consulted,” he stated.

Minister Rosso said NCDC started that battle 30 years ago with the company that bought that land and the issue has been in Court until now.

“When the titles to the land was issued, it was a recreational area. The title given to Boy Consultancy at that time was for a business lease, to my knowledge. So we are now trying to see if we can try to unravel and web of problems that are legacy issues.

He said at that time, the NCDC physical planning board refused the rezoning request for the land, so the company appealed to the lands Minister at that time, who upheld the appeal and awarded the land to the above mentioned company.

Minister Rosso refused to name the lands minister responsible for the act, saying that there should be respect given to leaders from that time.

He added that the issue is complex and is not the only instance in the country where public recreational land have been sold to businesses.

“We have been in touch with NCDC who are adamant that we fix this issue. We are also taking into consideration the court order, so we are also not in contempt of court.

“We are awaiting legal advice so we can see how we are approaching the matter for the best interest of our people and for the city.”