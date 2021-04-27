OTDF launches five-year plan

This is in line with OTDF’s vision to empower the Community Mine Continuation Agreement (CMCA) communities and associated entities in the Western Province to be self-sustaining beyond 2025.

Extensive study and planning over the last 12 months involving key stakeholders has provided OTDF with a better understanding of current development needs highlighting the importance of effective stakeholder collaboration; increasing importance of women and children and the rise in community law and order issues.

Also included are economic/income generation, education, water/sanitation and food security/agribusiness.

“We have done our groundwork, we know our current position, we have set our targets and are focussed to achieve these over the next 5 years,” said OTDF CEO, Havini Vira at the launch.

“This plan has aligned all of us and we are now challenged to make this plan become a reality. It will take commitment, dedication, effort and energy to deliver the plan and I am confident that we can,” said OTDF Board Chairman, Musje Werror, who officially launched the plan.

OTDF was established in 2001 as a not-for-profit organisation, servicing the CMCA communities in Western Province.