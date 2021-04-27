 

OTDF launches five-year plan

15:40, April 27, 2021
The Ok Tedi Development Foundation (OTDF) launched its five year Strategic Business Plan 2021 – 2025 last week, aimed at realigning its strategies and programs to deliver on realistic targets.

This is in line with OTDF’s vision to empower the Community Mine Continuation Agreement (CMCA) communities and associated entities in the Western Province to be self-sustaining beyond 2025.

Extensive study and planning over the last 12 months involving key stakeholders has provided OTDF with a better understanding of current development needs highlighting the importance of effective stakeholder collaboration; increasing importance of women and children and the rise in community law and order issues.

Also included are economic/income generation, education, water/sanitation and food security/agribusiness.

“We have done our groundwork, we know our current position, we have set our targets and are focussed to achieve these over the next 5 years,” said OTDF CEO, Havini Vira at the launch.

“This plan has aligned all of us and we are now challenged to make this plan become a reality. It will take commitment, dedication, effort and energy to deliver the plan and I am confident that we can,” said OTDF Board Chairman, Musje Werror, who officially launched the plan.

OTDF was established in 2001 as a not-for-profit organisation, servicing the CMCA communities in Western Province.

